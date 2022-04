The Backyard Brawl between Pitt and West Virginia on the gridiron will continue even longer after the two schools extended their rivalry for an additional four seasons.

The current home-and-home deal spans from 2022 to 2025 with Pitt hosting this year and in 2024.

Following a three year break, the Panthers and Mountaineers will meet again from 2029 to 2032. Pitt will host the initial game and in 2031.