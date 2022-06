Matt Barto chips out on the 11th Hole at Downing Golf Course. Barto defeated Mike Wolfe 4 & 2

EDGA Match-Play Championship

at Downing Golf Course

Semifinal Round

Alex Weir def. Drew Deimel 20 Holes

Matt Barto def. Mike Wolfe 4 & 2

Championship Final

Sunday, June 19 at Downing Golf Course

Alex Weir vs Matt Barto 10:00AM