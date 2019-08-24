Battle of the Bridge Live Preview, Part 1

Week one of the high school football season is finally here with 20 games on the schedule tonight. Mike Fenner was live at Iroquois High School for the match-up between Iroquois and Harborcreek, also known as the Battle of the Bridge.

The Braves are looking to earn some respect in this rivalry after dropping the last two in the series, which includes a 55 to 6 loss last fall. To get back in the series, head coach Matt Morgan’s team believes it will come down to the way his team plays in the trenches. The Braves hag their hats on their offensive and defensive lines as they want to get physical against their neighboring rival after a productive camp.