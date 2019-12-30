BayHawks Cheatham, Gray Transferred to Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today they have transferred two-way players Zylan Cheatham and Josh Gray to New Orleans from the Erie BayHawks.

Cheatham has appeared in 14 games with the BayHawks this season, averaging 15.3 points and 11.6 rebounds. Cheatham is currently one of two players in the league averaging at least 15.0 points and 11.5 rebounds.

Gray is currently in the top 10 in the G League in points (24.9, second), steals (2.6, fourth), minutes (37.1, fourth) and assists (7.3, ninth).

Erie takes on the Oklahoma City Blue on January 3. Game time from the Erie Insurance Arena is set for 7pm.