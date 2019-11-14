Behrend Volleyball Receive AMCC Honors

Courtesy of Penn State Behrend Athletics:

Penn State Behrend sophomore outside hitter Kristin Reiland was named the 2019 Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Co-Player of the Year and head coach Phil Pisano garnered Coach of the Year honors, highlighting the All-Conference awards announced on Wednesday.

Reiland, the 2018 Newcomer of the Year, earned the program’s third straight and fifth overall Player of the Year accolades. Pisano, who guided the team to their fifth AMCC title and fourth NCAA Tournament appearance, has now been named Coach of the Year six times in his 16 seasons with the Lions.

Reiland also landed on the All-AMCC first team along with junior libero Madison Clapper. Senior middle hitter Alex Parra was selected to the second team, while sophomore setter Dani Kosslow and junior outside hitter Keely Hering were chosen to the third team.