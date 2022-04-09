(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A fundraiser will be held Sunday afternoon for a former Erie Otters player and his family that have been forced to flee Ukraine due to the Russian invasion.

Fundraiser organizer Janis Ferguson tells us former Erie Otters player Alex Karaulchuk and his family are safe after being forced to flee Ukraine to the Czech Republic. She said they were able to get out with one suitcase for the family of four. They lost their house, their car, their business and just about everything they own.

Karaulchuk, know as the Ukraine Train during his playing days, played for the Erie Otters from 2002 to 2005.

The GoFundMe page has raised nearly $11,000 for his family to help them with rent, clothing and food until they can find work in a country where they don’t speak the language.

A benefit for the family will take place at the Fairfield Hose Company — 4896 E. Lake Rd — on Sunday, April 10 from 12-2 p.m. and again from 3-5 p.m.

Signed jersey’s will be auctioned off in a raffle at the event.