Beyeler Named New SeaWolves Manager

Erie SeaWolves Press Release:

The Erie SeaWolves, in conjunction with their parent club the Detroit Tigers, have announced their 2020 manager. Arnie Beyeler has been named the 18th manager in SeaWolves history. He replaces Mike Rabelo who led the club 2019.

Beyeler, a native of Moab UT, spent the 2019 season as the first base coach for the Baltimore Orioles. 2020 will mark the 29th professional season for Beyeler as a manager, coach or scout. Prior to his post with the Orioles, he managed the Miami Marlins Triple-A club for three seasons (2016-18). Beyeler last managed in the Eastern League with the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) from 2007-2010. He led the Sea Dogs to back-to-back playoff appearances in 2007-08. Beyeler was the Red Sox first base coach when the team won the World Series in 2013.

Beyeler spent six seasons in the minor leagues with the Tigers from 1986-1991, reaching Triple-A Toledo. He remained in the Tigers organization following his playing career, assuming the role as an Area Scout from 1992-1996.

“We’re excited to name Arnie as our manager in Double A, and know his innovative and progressive approach to developing players will benefit our organization,” said Dave Littlefield, Detroit Tigers Vice President of Player Development. “His 20-plus years of experience working as a manager, bench coach and instructor at both the Major and Minor League levels, combined with his use of technology and Driveline certification, will have a positive impact on our players at Erie.”

Beyeler resides in Atlantic Beach, FL, and has two children (Jordan and Brady). He graduated from Wichita State University where he earned All-Conference honors in three seasons from 1984-86 and was named to the All-Region team in 1985.