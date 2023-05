Erie legend and pro football hall-of-famer Fred Biletnikoff will be holding an autograph session at Bullfrog Bar in Erie from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, May 24th.

Biletnikoff will be apart of Erie High School’s groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning with the start of renovations for the new and improved Biletnikoff Field.

The former Super Bowl MVP will also throw out a ceremonial first pitch prior to Erie’s Thursday evening game against Somerset at UPMC Park (6:05 pm game time).