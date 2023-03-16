Parents, teachers and students of a local catholic school are coming together to send their boys basketball team off to the state tournament in Philadelphia.

Blessed Sacrament Catholic School sent the team off with prayer and a “lane of support” Thursday morning before making their way to Philadelphia in hopes of the team returning as champions.

Coach Laird said preparation for the team involved a lot of hard work and hours on the basketball court performing drills. He recalled one of the team’s memorable moments this season involving overcoming adversity internally and bonding as a group.

One of the athletes on the team said he is hoping for a successful outcome in the tournament and a warm welcome back into Erie.

“I hope that we can come back and win the state championship and have everybody here to celebrate with us. I hope all these little kids look up to us to do this one day for themselves,” said Ahmari Horton, shooting guard.

Coach Laird added that he has a good group of kids and he knows that they are fully prepared.