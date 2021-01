Mike Acri with Lou Bizzarro Sr.

Long time boxing promoter Mike Acri has died at the age of 63 after battling pancreatic cancer.

For nearly 40 years, Acri worked along side fighters such as Paul Spadafora, Roberto Duran, and Hector “Macho” Camacho.

Acri was inducted into the Pennsylvania Boxing Hall of Fame in 2018. One of his final projects was being a co-producer of the Showtime documentary “Macho: The Hector Camacho Story” that air in December 2020.