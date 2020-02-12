Boys Basketball Highlights–Including Bengel Reaching Milestone

Boys Basketball
Northwestern 48 Mercyhurst Prep 61 F
McDowell 46 Kennedy Catholic 38 F/OT
Meadville 40 Erie 65 F
Cochranton 41 Cambridge Springs 63 F
Slippery Rock 55 Conneaut 66 F
Erie First Christian 42 Fairview 64 F
Titusville 69 Fort LeBoeuf 51 F
Union City 38 Girard 78 F
Franklin 50 Grove City 51 F
Oil City 44 Harbor Creek 61 F
Seneca 56 Iroquois 38 F
Conneaut, OH 42 North East 64 F
Maplewood 69 Saegertown 52 F
Cathedral Prep 74 St. Michael’s (Toronto) 63 F
Corry 61 Warren 63 F
Eisenhower 50 Youngsville 66 F
