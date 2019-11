Edinboro football head coach Wayne Bradford has stepped down from his position and the search for his replacement will begin immediately.

In two full seasons with the Fighting Scots, Bradford went 9 and 13 overall.

During the 2017 season, Bradford served as interim head coach and posted at 7-4 overall mark.

Before being named interim head coach, Bradford was the Fighting Scots assistant coach for 18 seasons, including 10 seasons as Edinboro’s defensive coordinator.