Burger King Classic Field Set

With the regular season about to begin, Cathedral Prep Athletics announced the four teams playing in the 37th version of the Burger King Classic on January 17 and 18.

Imhotep Charter, ISA Andrews Osborne, Thurgood Marshall, and the host team Ramblers will compete in the classic.

The weekend tournament will be held at the Joann Mullen Gymnasium. On Friday January 17, ISA Andrews Osborne faces Imhotep Charter at 6:00pm and Thurgood Marshall versus Cathedral Prep at 7:30pm.

All tickets go on sale on Wednesday, December 4 and general admission tickets available starting December 5.

