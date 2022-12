(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The 39th edition of the Burger King Classic will take place this January.

The Burger King Classic tournament will tip off January 6-7, 2023 at the Joann Mullen Gymnasium at Cathedral Preparatory School.

Friday night’s game one features Lincoln Park versus Canisius at 6 p.m., followed by De La Salle versus Cathedral Prep at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at all local Burger King locations as well as at Cathedral Prep.