ERIE COUNTY, PA (WJET)–Ever hear of the phrase, ‘home field advantage?’

Well, a large portion of that upper hand falls under the support from a team’s crowd.

The Erie SeaWolves fans play a critical role in the Wolves’ success according to infielders Justice Bigbie and Chris Meyers.

“I’ve only been here a week now. I’ve only had a home series for a week and the fans have been awesome. It was July fourth and excited to be home in Erie for sure…You can really tell that these fans enjoy the Erie SeaWolves baseball. It’s really to play behind that and we really want to put on a good showing when we are at home.” Justice Bigbie, Infielder | Erie SeaWolves