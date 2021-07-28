Cast of 1996 movie ‘That Thing You Do!’ to celebrate 25th anniversary of movie at UPMC Park

The cast of the 1996 movie “That Thing You Do!” will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of the movie at UPMC Park in September.

The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, announced Wednesday that the team will host Wonders Night, presented by UPMC Hamot and UPMC Health Plan.

Wonders Night will take place Saturday, September 4, in celebration of the 25th anniversary of “That Thing You Do!”

Sept. 4, the Erie SeaWolves will host the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) at 4:05 p.m. Gates open to ticketed fans at 3 p.m.

As a part of the celebration, the SeaWolves will welcome Tom Everett Scott (Guy “Shades” Patterson), Johnathon Schaech (James “Jimmy” Mattingly II), Steve Zahn (Leonard “Lenny” Haise) and Ethan Embry (T.B. Player) to UPMC Park.

The SeaWolves will wear custom Wonders jerseys that will be auctioned off through the Live Source App. Proceeds from the auction will benefit NoticeAbility, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping students with dyslexia identify their unique strengths and build self-esteem.

The SeaWolves will host a pre-game VIP Meet and Greet with the actors in the UPMC Park Stadium Club starting at 2 p.m.

The meet and greet will include a 30-minute panel discussion with the actors. Admission to the VIP Meet and Greet starts at $139 and includes a ticket to the game, access to a 90-minute Stadium Club buffet, a limited-edition event tee, a donation to NoticeAbility, and a photo opportunity with the Wonders.

The Wonders also will participate in a charity autograph session in UPMC Park’s Celebration Cove. Fans can purchase an Autograph Pass package starting at $39, which includes a ticket to the game, a keepsake badge, and the opportunity to have an item signed by the Wonders. Autograph Pass proceeds will be donated to NoticeAbility.

The Wonders will throw out the first pitch, sing Take Me Out to the Ballgame during the Plymouth Tavern 7th Inning Stretch, and participate in gameday activities inspired by the movie.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive SeaWolves sunglasses in honor of the “Shades” that Guy Patterson wore in the movie.

After the game, “That Thing You Do!” will be screened on the UPMC Park video board from the outfield grass. Re-entry will be allowed so attendees get blankets or lawn chairs from their vehicles. The movie will start 30 minutes following the end of the game.

You can buy tickets at SeaWolves.com or the UPMC Park Ticket Office.

