Cathedral Prep announces 2021 athletic hall of fame class induction ceremony date

The Cathedral Prep athletic department released its upcoming hall of fame class induction date with the 2021 class set to be inducted on Thursday, October 14th.

The 13th ever class of the Cathedral Prep Athletic Hall of Fame will be inducted on Thursday, October 14th. The event begins at 7pm in the Mullen Gymnasium and is free and open to the public. One night later, this group will be honored at halftime of the football game vs. Butler.

The following will be inducted:

Eric Carlson ’00- a two-sport star in football and baseball, Eric still dots the Prep record books. He remains in the top five all-time in pass attempts, completions, yards, and touchdowns.

Pat Czytuck ’70 (coach)- for more than 40 years, Pat has been a line coach for the Ramblers, helping to produce countless college prospects as well a formidable offense. Part of a staff that has won five state championships.

Tom Dance ‘04- a two-sport success in football and track & field, Tom remains the only person in school history to win an individual state championship in track. In fact, he did it twice in the 110-meter hurdles.

Jim Gemler ’98 – named the top athlete in the school during his junior and senior seasons, Jim was a standout and contributor in three sports in football, basketball and baseball.

Dorian Hager ’93- helped jump start another era of outstanding wrestling at Prep. He won a state championship his junior season and was in line to repeat before an injury knocked him out in the title bout in 1993.

Dan Sculley ’78- right before the Ramblers landed in Hershey, Dan led his team to the cusp in 1978. A huge presence in the paint, he averaged 16.8 points a game. His 471 points as a senior remain the 12th highest in school history.

Andy Sisinni ’80- a key reason the Ramblers were able to win their first PIAA basketball championship in 1980, Andy was a force on both ends of the floor. He would later play Division I at Duquesne.

1982 Football Team- this group was the third addition under Mina George, and perhaps his finest. Littered with Division I players, they received state and national acclaim in going 10-0.

2008 Golf Team- this team won Prep their first-ever team state golf championship, paced by Hall of Famers in coach Jim Sertz and number one player Gregor Orlando.