Cathedral Prep Hockey Rolls Butler 8-2

McDowell and Cathedral Prep will go head to head in boys basketball Friday, December 11th at 6:30 pm at McDowell and Saturday, December 12th at 1:15 pm at Cathedral Prep to open the 2020-2021 season.

The Times-News was first to report on the rescheduled games following this year's out of town teams, Norwin and Grand River Valley, opting out of the annual Marsha Marsh tip-off tournament classic.