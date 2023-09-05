Cathedral Prep has named its next head coach in varsity boys basketball with the school announcing the hire of Jeremy Lynch on Tuesday afternoon.

Lynch replaces outgoing head coach Steve Piotrowicz, who left for an assistant coaching job in the college ranks at D-II PSAC IUP.

A 2013 Prep grad who previously coached as an assistant from 2018-2020, Lynch played on Prep teams that reached the PIAA final four and state quarterfinals during his time as a player at the school.

Lynch has spent time as an assistant most recently at Division III Penn State Behrend after stops at D-II Chowan and breaking into coaching at Edinboro after playing collegiately for the Fighting Scots.

The former Rambler cites his families’ ties to coaching as a big reason as to why he has followed this path back to Cathedral Prep.