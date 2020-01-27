Chautauqua Golf Club announces master plan to restore Lake Course back to original Donald Ross layout

Chautauqua Institution’s Chautauqua Golf Club has announced they have a master plan for the future of their Lake Course.

The plan was developed by Saline, Michigan, golf course architect Chris Wilczynski.

Some recommendations from the plan include returning Donald Ross’ Lake Course back to its original 1920’s layout by adding tees to shorten the course, removing trees, and expanding the greens back to their original shape and design.

“The priority of the Lake Course master plan is to restore the Ross course,” Wilczynski said. “We had very detailed drawings of the Ross course but, when studied, it was clear that Ross’ individual hole designs had not been fully implemented. The original course didn’t fully represent his vision, so we tried to be true to that with our master planning recommendations.”

“In the end, the Lake Course is so important to Chautauqua that we have recommended it for restoration. We did this in the spirit of what Donald Ross did,” Wilczynski said.

Sebastian Baggiano, Chautauqua Institution executive vice president and chief financial officer, said: