The Kansas City Chiefs have taken the victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game.

The Chiefs defeated the Bills by the final of 38 to 24

With the AFC and NFC championship games in the books, the Chiefs will face off with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55.