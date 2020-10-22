CHL Import Draft Pick Kulakov Signs with Otters

Courtesy: Erie Otters

Erie Otters Press Release:

The Erie Otters announced today that defenseman Artem Kulakov, Erie’s second round pick at the 2020 CHL Import Draft, has committed to the team and completed an OHL standard player agreement.

“Artem is a mobile defender with good size and has a noticeable ability to contribute offensively,” said Scott Grieve, Otters assistant director of hockey operations. “He brings a wealth of experience, including time internationally with Russia’s U16 team. We’re thrilled to welcome Artem to the Otters family and excited to see him in an Otters uniform.”

Kulakov comes to the Otters after being selected 82nd overall in the second round of this year’s import draft. The 6-foot-2, 176-pound defenseman served as an alternate captain for his Spartak St. Petersburg U17 squad during the 2019-20 season. Artem, a Bolshoy Kamen, Russia native, posted 40 points (10G-30A) in 29 games played last season to lead all defensemen in scoring in the Russia U17 league. Kulakov is the first import defenseman taken by the Erie Otters since selecting current Tampa Bay Lightning blueliner Erik Cernak in 2015. The 17-year-old is eligible for the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.