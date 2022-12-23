A former local basketball star returned to Erie to help bring some Christmas cheer to deserving boys and girls in our area.

Guard David Morris Jr. collected toys and donations for children at the Boys and Girls Club of Erie. Morris, the City of Erie’s all-time leading scorer who played his high school basketball at Strong Vincent, is currently playing for Division II Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP).

Morris’ dad went on to play basketball in Europe after his time at Gannon University, but says the family has a legacy of helping those in need.

“I always wanted to give back. When I was a kid, my dream was to be a role model, something of that sort. So for me being able to do this, I’m blessed that I could give back to my community, these young kids, because I would like this being a kid,” Morris said.

Morris’ Crimson Hawks are currently the top ranked team in the nation in Division II men’s college basketball.