On Tuesday night, the Metro Erie Chapter Sports Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2020. They are: Yevet Anderson, Kevin Flowers, Scott Gorring, Jim Hamilton, Kyhl Horton, Tom Jakubowski, Erin Kerner, Mike Maggio, Joe Spano, Clarence Stoner, Brian Streeter and the late Jack Pikiewicz.

Due to the COVID 19 outbreak, the 2020 banquets for the student-athletes and the hall of fame inductees are canceled.