WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Jay Puskar
Posted: Jan 24, 2023 / 12:06 AM EST
Updated: Jan 24, 2023 / 12:06 AM EST
Men’s BasketballGannon 73 Clarion 62 FIndiana (PA) 79 Edinboro 61 FMercyhurst 61 Pitt-Johnstown 73 F
Women’s BasketballGannon 71 Clarion 46 FIndiana, PA 69 Edinboro 95 FMercyhurst 60 Pitt-Johnstown 70 F
Here is a rundown of some of the iconic video games that made the leap to another screen.
Gua sha tools feature smooth, flat surfaces and come in a variety of shapes that are often used on the face and neck for beauty purposes.
To keep curly hair healthy and beautiful, you need a good shampoo, conditioner and styling product, along with a brush made just for curly hair.