The Erie Commodores men’s soccer team heads into its season finale Saturday at Mercyhurst University’s Saxon Stadium against Michigan Rangers FC.
The Commodores (5-6-0) already topped Michigan Rangers FC (8-3-0) 2-1 earlier this year.
by: Michael Fenner
Posted:
Updated:
by: Michael Fenner
Posted:
Updated:
The Erie Commodores men’s soccer team heads into its season finale Saturday at Mercyhurst University’s Saxon Stadium against Michigan Rangers FC.
The Commodores (5-6-0) already topped Michigan Rangers FC (8-3-0) 2-1 earlier this year.