The community showed its support for a local boys basketball team heading off to states.

Students and community members held a special pep rally to send off the St. George School’s 8th grade boy’s basketball team.

The Lancers are heading to the state basketball tournament in Harrisburg Friday.

The head coach said his team is ready to bring home a state title.

“I mean, they’ve been through covid now. We’ve had a couple of years where we weren’t able, because of covid, to have our tournament here. We’ve had some downtime where we couldn’t play for a bit, just like all the other teams. I think through all that, if we can get through that, we’ll be ready,” said Trevor Thompson, head coach, St. George School.

The team will play Mary Queen of Apostles School for their first game in the tournament.