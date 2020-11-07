COVID-19 forces Erie High to forfeit District 10 championship game

The Erie High Royals football team has made the recent heartbreaking decision to forfeit both the District 10 Class 6A championship game and their season due to COVID-19.

The Erie High Royals were scheduled to play the McDowell Trojans on Saturday November 11th for the District 10 Class 6A championship.

However, on Friday November 6th, Erie Royals were informed that a player was exposed to COVID-19 through a household contact and had developed symptoms that night as well.

This is the second time that Erie High has been forced to make a season ending decision such as this one. On October 30th, the school canceled all extra-curricular activities due to two cases of COVID-19 in the building. This decision would mean the end of the season for the Royals.

On Monday, November 2nd however, District 10 granted a request from Erie to play in the District 10 6A championship game on Saturday. This request was granted on Wednesday as Erie High had already allowed the team to practice during the shutdown in order to be eligible for the season to resume.

It was moments before kick off on Saturday that the team made the tough decision to cancel the game and thus forfeit their season.

With the game being canceled, McDowell officially improves to a 6-0 record with it’s third District 10 Class 6A title and will move on to play Pittsburgh Central Catholic in the PIAA Class 6A quarterfinals next week.