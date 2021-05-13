COVID-19 restrictions ease for outdoor events in PA

COVID-19 restrictions on crowd size are being relaxed again across Pennsylvania.

One local sports team is looking forward to having more fans in the ball park starting next Monday.

Fontaine Glenn was live from UPMC Park with more.

This news came from Governor Wolf’s Administration before the SeaWolves home opener on Tuesday.

The gathering occupancy limits will be increasing to 50 percent for indoor events and 75 percent for outdoor events.

The face mask mandate will stay in place until 70 percent of Pennsylvanians have been fully vaccinated.

The new guidelines will bring in more fans to events such as the SeaWolves games at UPMC Park.

Now, the focus turns to mapping out how the seats are going to be sold in the seating bowl.

“We haven’t had an exact determination of what that’s going to be, whether it’s two seats between, three seats between, but it’ll give us some more flexibility to go into next week with the expanded seating areas in the ballpark,” said Greg Gania, Assistant Gm/Communications, Erie SeaWolves.

Gania says they won’t have a solution to the seating for a couple days.