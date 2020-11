PIAA Girls Singles, Doubles QuarterfinalsClass 3AMia Gorman def. Trinity Fox 6-0, 6-0Wang/Bruce def. Becker/Lowry 6-0, 6-0Class 2ATara Thomas def. Samantha Hayes 6-1, 6-0Prichard/Consiglio def. Lion/Henry 6-1, 7-5

The PIAA state semifinals and finals take place Saturday at Hershey.