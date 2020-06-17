Deimel, Top Seeds Advance in EDGA Match-Play Tournament

Ryder Grignol gave EDGA match-play champion Drew Deimel all he could handle in the first round of the 2020 tournament at Whispering Woods. However, Deimel held off Grignol 3 & 2 to advance to Friday’s second round.

First Round Results:

Drew Deimel def. Ryder Grignol 3 & 2

Alex Weir def. Zach Ford 1-up (19 holes)

Dave Hewett def. Tim Weyan 2-up

Derek Aicher def. Mike Capotis 1-up (19 holes)

Zach Henry def. Matt Passalinqua 8 & 7

TJ Mitchell def. Carter Hassenplug 1-up (19 holes)

Mike Garcia def. Bobby Scalise 4 & 3

Ryan Peters def. Dan Cullen 6 & 5

Jon Meriott def. Lucas Marsh 6 & 4

Ted Grassi def. Rob Nicotra 4 & 2

Matt Barto def. Dave Lehner 3 & 2

Isaiah Swan def. Mike Newcomer 4 & 2

Dave Spitzer def. Scott Simonsen 4 & 3

Mark Majewski def. Dustin Coleman 3 & 2

Sean Sculley def. Mike Wolfe 4 & 2

Dean Rainville def. Kevin McDonald 1-up (19 holes)

Friday’s Second Round Pairings:

Drew Deimel vs Alex Weir

Dave Hewett vs Derek Aicher

Zach Henry vs TJ Mitchell

Mike Garcia vs Ryan Peters

Jon Merriott vs Ted Grassi

Matt Barto vs Isaiah Swan

Dave Spitzer vs Mark Majewski

Sean Sculley vs Dean Rainville