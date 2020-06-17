Deimel, Top Seeds Advance in EDGA Match-Play Tournament

Ryder Grignol gave EDGA match-play champion Drew Deimel all he could handle in the first round of the 2020 tournament at Whispering Woods. However, Deimel held off Grignol 3 & 2 to advance to Friday’s second round.
First Round Results:
Drew Deimel def. Ryder Grignol 3 & 2
Alex Weir def. Zach Ford 1-up (19 holes)
Dave Hewett def. Tim Weyan 2-up
Derek Aicher def. Mike Capotis 1-up (19 holes)
Zach Henry def. Matt Passalinqua 8 & 7
TJ Mitchell def. Carter Hassenplug 1-up (19 holes)
Mike Garcia def. Bobby Scalise 4 & 3
Ryan Peters def. Dan Cullen 6 & 5
Jon Meriott def. Lucas Marsh 6 & 4
Ted Grassi def. Rob Nicotra 4 & 2
Matt Barto def. Dave Lehner 3 & 2
Isaiah Swan def. Mike Newcomer 4 & 2
Dave Spitzer def. Scott Simonsen 4 & 3
Mark Majewski def. Dustin Coleman 3 & 2
Sean Sculley def. Mike Wolfe 4 & 2
Dean Rainville def. Kevin McDonald 1-up (19 holes)
Friday’s Second Round Pairings:
Drew Deimel vs Alex Weir
Dave Hewett vs Derek Aicher
Zach Henry vs TJ Mitchell
Mike Garcia vs Ryan Peters
Jon Merriott vs Ted Grassi
Matt Barto vs Isaiah Swan
Dave Spitzer vs Mark Majewski
Sean Sculley vs Dean Rainville