ERIE COUNTY, PA (WJET)–The SeaWolves are back in action Tuesday night at Binghamton with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

Ahead of Tuesday’s start to the series – catcher Dillon Dingler has been placed on the seven-day injured list.

While the SeaWolves are already ensured of a playoff spot following the second half of the split season – there’s still plenty of room for growth across the ball club.

Though some in the infield like gage workman – Trei Cruz and Andrew Navigato continue to work towards getting closer to triple-a – it’s an adjustment at the double-a level for those with less experience to this point.

Erie sits 10 games over 500 for the full season standings aiming to keep that consistency throughout the second half in preparation for the playoffs behind that development.

“The game of baseball is so hard, and you know continuing to improve each day and there is every aspect of the game that can be improved. I think coming to the field each and every day and working on what you need to improve on is really what makes this game the best game in the world.” Justice Bigbie, Infielder | SeaWolves

“I think the biggest thing for us is still keeping the energy. We’ve got to come and compete every day. We can’t just blow off the rest of the season, we have to still come and compete and give it our all. I think if we do that, we will be perfectly fine ready to go in the off season.” Chris Meyers, Infielder | SeaWolves

The SeaWolves take on the Rumble Ponies.

Ty Madden toes the rubber for Erie while Christian Scott goes for the Rumble Ponies.