Cathedral Prep held its first college signing day ceremony for the 2022-2023 athletic season Thursday.

Sarah Clark will run cross country at George Mason University.

Cole Constable will play baseball at the University of Maryland.

Tori Mayes will play basketball at Gannon University.

Haley Palmer will swim for Cleveland State.

Korey Webber will play lacrosse at SUNY Morrisville.

Here is what the student athletes had to say about making their college choices official on Thursday.

In order of interviews:

Cole Constable, Tori Mayes, Haley Palmer, Sarah Clark, Korey Webber.