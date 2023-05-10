D-10 boys tennis doubles championships:
2A:
Cathedral Prep’s Jonah NG and Hayden Hutchinson defeated Warren’s Logan Fincher and Mark Lynds 6-0, 6-0.
3A:
McDowell’s Eric Cui and Krish Jain defeated Erie’s Owen and John Sinnott 6-7, 7-5, 7-5.
by: Michael Fenner
Posted:
Updated:
by: Michael Fenner
Posted:
Updated:
D-10 boys tennis doubles championships:
2A:
Cathedral Prep’s Jonah NG and Hayden Hutchinson defeated Warren’s Logan Fincher and Mark Lynds 6-0, 6-0.
3A:
McDowell’s Eric Cui and Krish Jain defeated Erie’s Owen and John Sinnott 6-7, 7-5, 7-5.