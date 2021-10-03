District 10 golf individual champions crowned

Coverage from the Country Club of Meadville in the 2021 District 10 golf individual championships.
Saturday’s District 10 golf individual champions:
2A girls: Sasha Petrochko (Hickory)
3A girls: Zoey McClain (McDowell)
2A boys: Dylan Flinchbaugh (Saegertown)
3A boys: Kyle Westfall (Erie)
Other golfers headed to states from local teams:
3A boys:
Joe DeAngelo (McDowell)
2A boys:
Maxx Rimdzius (Corry)
Josh James (Union City)
Joe Fugagli (Mercyhurst Prep)
Tyler Parkhurst (Union City)
Nate James (Corry)
3A girls:
Analise Wolf (McDowell)
2A girls:
Anna Swan (North East)
Lydia Swan (North East)