District 10 golf individual champions crowned

Coverage from the Country Club of Meadville in the 2021 District 10 golf individual championships.

Saturday’s District 10 golf individual champions:

2A girls: Sasha Petrochko (Hickory)

3A girls: Zoey McClain (McDowell)

2A boys: Dylan Flinchbaugh (Saegertown)

3A boys: Kyle Westfall (Erie)

Other golfers headed to states from local teams:

3A boys:

Joe DeAngelo (McDowell)

2A boys:

Maxx Rimdzius (Corry)

Josh James (Union City)

Joe Fugagli (Mercyhurst Prep)

Tyler Parkhurst (Union City)

Nate James (Corry)

3A girls:

Analise Wolf (McDowell)

2A girls:

Anna Swan (North East)

Lydia Swan (North East)

