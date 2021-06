EDGA Jr. Match-Play Trimmed Down to Semifinals

EDGA Jr. Match-Play at The Ridge Golf Club

Boys Bracket

First Round Results

Dylan Flinchbaugh def. Robert Mahoney 6 & 5

Michael Mahoney def. Jacob Eastbourn 4 & 3

Luke Markiewicz def. Nick Momeyer 3 & 2

Trey Thompson def. Kameron Kerle 5 & 4

Kyle Westfall def. Joe Cacchione 6 & 4

Joe Fugagli def. Anthony LaBoda 5 & 4

Ryan Eastbourn def. Matt Costa 4 & 3

Cole Desimone def. Joseph Grundy 6 & 4

Quarterfinal Results

M. Mahoney def. Flinchbaugh 19 holes

Thompson def. Markiewicz 5 & 3

Westfall def. Fugagli 2 & 1

Desimone def. R. Eastbourn 2-Up

Semifinals (Wednesday at 8AM)

Mahoney vs Thompson

Westfall vs Desimone

Girls Bracket

Quarterfinal Results

Elizabeth D’Andrea def. Lena Fuss 7 & 5

AnnaMarie Zinram def. McKayla Kerle 2 & 1

Analise Wolf def. Emily Piotrowski 8 & 6

Katie Caryl def. Ella Bickel 10 & 8

Semifinals (Wednesday at 8:16AM)

D’Andrea vs Zinram

Wolf vs Caryl