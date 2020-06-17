EDGA Match-Play Tournament Field Set

Jon Merriott and Dave Spitzer each carded a 2-under 70 and were co-medalists of the 2020 Erie District Golf Asssociation Match-Play qualifier on Monday.

The first round of the 32-man field begins on Wednesday morning from Whispering Woods.

2020 EDGA Match-Play first round pairings:

Drew Deimel vs Ryder Grignol

Alex Weir vs Zachary Ford

Michael Capotis vs Derek Aicher

Tim Weyand vs Dave Hewett

Zachary Henry vs Matt Passalinqua

Carter Hassenplug vs TJ Mitchell

Ryan Peters vs Dan Cullen

Michael Garcia vs Robert Scalise

Jon Merriott vs Lucas Marsh

Rob Nicotra vs Ted Grassi

Isaiah Swan vs Mike Newcomer

Matthew Barto vs Dave Lehner

Dave Spitzer vs Scott Simonsen

Mark Majewski vs Dustin Coleman

Kevin McDonald vs Dean Rainville

Sean Scully vs Mike Wolfe