EDGA Match-Play Tournament Field Set

Jon Merriott and Dave Spitzer each carded a 2-under 70 and were co-medalists of the 2020 Erie District Golf Asssociation Match-Play qualifier on Monday.
The first round of the 32-man field begins on Wednesday morning from Whispering Woods.
2020 EDGA Match-Play first round pairings:
Drew Deimel vs Ryder Grignol
Alex Weir vs Zachary Ford
Michael Capotis vs Derek Aicher
Tim Weyand vs Dave Hewett
Zachary Henry vs Matt Passalinqua
Carter Hassenplug vs TJ Mitchell
Ryan Peters vs Dan Cullen
Michael Garcia vs Robert Scalise
Jon Merriott vs Lucas Marsh
Rob Nicotra vs Ted Grassi
Isaiah Swan vs Mike Newcomer
Matthew Barto vs Dave Lehner
Dave Spitzer vs Scott Simonsen
Mark Majewski vs Dustin Coleman
Kevin McDonald vs Dean Rainville
Sean Scully vs Mike Wolfe