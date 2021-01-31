Edinboro grapplers take down George Mason 22-20 in home opener

College wrestling (MAC):
Edinboro 22 – George Mason 20
Results
Team Key: E – Edinboro; G – George Mason
125: Josh Jones (G) tf. Lucas Rodriguez (E) 24-6
133: Tye Varndell (E) dec. Anthony Glasl (G) 4-1
141: Ryan Burgos (E) fall Anthony Poindexter Jr. (G)
149: Tyler Vath (E) tf. Dustin Morgillo (G) 17-0
157: Daniel Segura (G) dec. Peter Pappas (E) 15-9
165: Cornelius Schuster (G) fall Derek Ciavarro (E)
174: Jacob Oliver (E) md. Eli Dickens (G) 13-4
184: Kyle Davis (G) dec. Ethan Ducca (G) 4-1
197: Austin Stith (G) dec. Cody Mulligan (E) 5-3 (OT)
285: Jon Spaulding (E) md. Ali Salem (G) 16-4
Round Robin
125: Josh Jones (G) tf. Logan Jaquay (E) 16-0
125: Lucas Rodriguez (E) fall Benjamin Monn (G)
157: Daniel Segura (G) md. Luke Saniato (G) 13-5
133: Tye Varndell (E) md. Patrick Schellpfeffer 9-1
141: Gabe Willochell (E) tf. Tyler Johnson (G)
141: Ryan Burgos (E) md. Shawn Nonaka (G) 19-6
149: Sully Allen (E) dec. Dustin Morgillo (G) 8-2
157: Peter Pappas (E) dec. Alec English (G) 11-5
133: Richie Markulics (E) dec. Anthony Glasl (G) 7-6 (OT)
174: Paul Pierce (G) dec. Jacob Oliver (G) 5-3
197: Sam Stith (G) dec. Beau Dillon (E) 9-2
141: Gabe Willochell (E) fall Shawn Nonaka (G)
125: Josh Jones (G) fall Christopher Merlo (E)
157: Luke Saniato (E) md. Anthony Robinson (G) 9-1
Regular season
Feb. 3- Clarion University in Clarion, Pa.
Feb. 7- Buffalo University and Central Michigan University in Buffalo, N.Y.
Feb. 12- Kent State University and Northern Illinois University in Kent, Ohio.
Feb 26-27- MAC Championships in Lawrenceville, N.J.
Mar. 18-20- NCAA Championships from St. Louis, Mo.
*Schedule is subject to change