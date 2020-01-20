Edinboro Hires Nulph Next Football Coach

Edinboro University Press Release:

Edinboro University Director of Athletics Dr. Katherine Robbins today announced the appointment of Jake Nulph as Edinboro’s head football coach. Nulph becomes Edinboro’s 16th football coach.

“We are very excited to introduce Jake Nulph as our new football coach,” related Robbins. “We are extremely impressed with his football acumen, character, high energy, and ability to recruit, motivate and develop young men on and off the field. With experience at divisions I, II, and III, he comes to us highly-recommended and we are confident we have an up-and-coming coach to lead our team and restore the proud tradition of Boro football.

“I want to commend our search committee on the outstanding job they did,” she continued. “They put great effort into sifting through the very large and accomplished applicant pool, narrowing the list down to those we interviewed and ultimately brought to campus. They put in a great deal of time researching candidates to make sure we had the right fit for our student-athletes.”

Nulph assumes Edinboro’s head coaching position after serving as the defensive backs and special teams coach at Indiana(Pa.) this past year. The Crimson Hawks finished with a 10-2 record and received a bid to the NCAA Division II Playoffs.