The Edinboro University athletic department introduced coach Justin Jennings as its 12th head coach in men’s basketball program history.

Jennings played for coach Dave Niland at Penn State Behrend finishing his four-year career third in the program’s history in assists.

The Seneca Valley grad from western Pennsylvania spent his last seven seasons as an assistant at Drexel, helping the Dragons break a 25-year NCAA tournament drought in 2021.