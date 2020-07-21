Edinboro Taps Womer as New Sports Information Director

Courtesy of Edinboro University Press Release:

Former regional sports radio host replaces longtime SID Bob Shreve

EDINBORO, Pa. – After nearly a decade in regional sports radio, Oil City, Pa., native Alex Womer was named sports information director at Edinboro University. He replaces Edinboro’s longtime SID Bob Shreve, who retired June 19 following 22 years in the post.

Womer joins Edinboro University by way of Gannon, where he studied Journalism Communications. He will oversee media relations and statistics within Edinboro’s Athletics Department and serve as contact for communications and marketing efforts for the Fighting Scots.

“It’s certainly a privilege to be working in sports, and I don’t take the responsibility of spotlighting the accomplishments of Edinboro’s student-athletes lightly,” Womer said. “I look forward to carrying on the legacy of those who came before me while also working to transform Edinboro Athletics to align with modern-day opportunities in higher education and athletics.”

Most recently, Womer worked as assistant production director for Connoisseur Media (later iHeart Media) after interning in promotions.

As a student at Gannon, he held positions including sports director, production director and general manager at 90.5 WERG and occasionally wrote for the student newspaper. He was hired by Erie radio legend Jim LeCorchick at Connoisseur Media, where he contributed to the daily sports talk show “The SportsBlitz.” Later, he became the full-time host of “The SportsBlitz” and “Never Enough Football” upon LeCorchick’s passing.

“Alex brings a unique perspective and skill set to Edinboro’s sports information efforts,” said Dr. Katherine Robbins, director of Athletics at Edinboro. “We are excited about the opportunities for the department to share the stories and achievements of our student-athletes and coaches while promoting the mission of Edinboro University.”

Womer grew up an avid fan of Pittsburgh professional sports and made frequent trips to Pittsburgh and Erie to enjoy the local sports scenes. He has worked as an emcee for the Erie Otters and Erie SeaWolves, and in multiple roles with the Erie BayHawks. Working for The BayHawks allowed him to realize his dream of commentating sports on national television.

“Places like Erie were like New York City to me as a kid, because I came from such a small town,” said Womer, who played baseball at Oil City High School and for Titusville’s American Legion team, before turning to a career working in sports. “There’s a lot to learn, and I’m anxious to get started when conditions prove safe for our student-athletes to compete.”

Locally, Womer handled play-by-play duties for the Cathedral Prep Ramblers football team, the Burger King Classic, and most recently Gannon men’s and women’s basketball. He also has experience freelancing for newspapers, and was recently published several times in the Titusville Herald covering high school basketball.

Additionally, Christopher LaFuria will serve as the deputy communications officer at Edinboro, with oversight of marketing and communications efforts within the Athletics Department.

LaFuria will partner with Director of Athletics Katherine Robbins, Ph.D., to supervise the Sports Information Department.