Edinboro wrestling takes on Appalachian State and Buffalo

College wrestling action on Sunday at McComb Fieldhouse featured Edinboro hosting Appalachian State and Buffalo.
RESULTS
Edinboro vs. Buffalo
141
Ryan Burgos (Fr) def. Matt Ryan (Fr) by major decision, 9-1
Gabe Willochell (Fr) def. Matt Ryan (Fr) by decision, 5-2
149
Jackie Gold (R-Sr) def. by Sam Freeman (Fr) by decision, 4-0
165
Luke Sainato (Fr) def. by Jay Nivison (Fr) by decision, 7-1
P.J. Gohn (R-Jr) def. by Jay Nivison (Fr) by decision, 6-0
174
Matthew Dowler (R-Sr) def. Fabio Preka (R-Fr) by fall at 1:42
Matthew Dowler (R-Sr) def. Marcus Petite (Fr) by decision, 16-10
285
Max Millin (Fr) def. Robbie Unruh (Fr) by decision, 12-6
Max Millin (Fr) def. Robbie Unruh (Fr) by decision, 8-3
Edinboro vs. Appalachian State
133
Richie Markulics (So) def. by Sean Carter (So), 10-5
Richie Markulics (So) def. by Caleb Smith (R-Fr) by decision, 5-3 in 2OT
Richie Markulics (So) def. by Tyler Kellison (R-Fr) by major decision, 15-4
141
Gabe Willochell (Fr) def. Heath Gonyer (Fr) by decision, 8-4
Ryan Burgos(Fr) def. by Heath Gonyer (Fr) by decision, 4-0
149
Jackie Gold (R-Sr) def. by Tristian Pugh (Fr) by decision, 12-8
157
Alex Garcia (So) def. by Tommy Askey (Fr) by fall in the first
Alex Garcia (So) def. by Tommy Askey (Fr) by major decision, 18-7
165
P.J. Gohn (R-Jr) def. Brett Mordecai (R-Fr) by decision, 7-5
Luke Sainato (Fr) def. by Brett Mordecai (R-Fr) by major decision, 10-0
184
Ethan Ducca (Fr) def. by Barrett Blakely (R-So) by decision, 7-5 in OT
Ethan Ducca (Fr) def. by Barrett Blakely (R-So) by decision, 4-3
This series of matches marked the end of the Fighting Scots regular season with MAC Championships set to begin on Thursday, Februay 26. For more information on the tournament visit https://getsomemaction.com/index.aspx?path=wrestling
It was recently announced that the MAC conference would receive 35 automatic qualifying bids to the 2021 NCAA Championships to be held in St. Louis.