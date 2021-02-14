Edinboro wrestling takes on Appalachian State and Buffalo

College wrestling action on Sunday at McComb Fieldhouse featured Edinboro hosting Appalachian State and Buffalo.

RESULTS



Edinboro vs. Buffalo

141

Ryan Burgos (Fr) def. Matt Ryan (Fr) by major decision, 9-1



Gabe Willochell (Fr) def. Matt Ryan (Fr) by decision, 5-2



149

Jackie Gold (R-Sr) def. by Sam Freeman (Fr) by decision, 4-0



165

Luke Sainato (Fr) def. by Jay Nivison (Fr) by decision, 7-1



P.J. Gohn (R-Jr) def. by Jay Nivison (Fr) by decision, 6-0



174

Matthew Dowler (R-Sr) def. Fabio Preka (R-Fr) by fall at 1:42



Matthew Dowler (R-Sr) def. Marcus Petite (Fr) by decision, 16-10



285

Max Millin (Fr) def. Robbie Unruh (Fr) by decision, 12-6



Max Millin (Fr) def. Robbie Unruh (Fr) by decision, 8-3





Edinboro vs. Appalachian State

133

Richie Markulics (So) def. by Sean Carter (So), 10-5



Richie Markulics (So) def. by Caleb Smith (R-Fr) by decision, 5-3 in 2OT



Richie Markulics (So) def. by Tyler Kellison (R-Fr) by major decision, 15-4



141

Gabe Willochell (Fr) def. Heath Gonyer (Fr) by decision, 8-4



Ryan Burgos (Fr) def. by Heath Gonyer (Fr) by decision, 4-0



149

Jackie Gold (R-Sr) def. by Tristian Pugh (Fr) by decision, 12-8



157

Alex Garcia (So) def. by Tommy Askey (Fr) by fall in the first



Alex Garcia (So) def. by Tommy Askey (Fr) by major decision, 18-7



165

P.J. Gohn (R-Jr) def. Brett Mordecai (R-Fr) by decision, 7-5



Luke Sainato (Fr) def. by Brett Mordecai (R-Fr) by major decision, 10-0



184

Ethan Ducca (Fr) def. by Barrett Blakely (R-So) by decision, 7-5 in OT



Ethan Ducca (Fr) def. by Barrett Blakely (R-So) by decision, 4-3

This series of matches marked the end of the Fighting Scots regular season with MAC Championships set to begin on Thursday, Februay 26. For more information on the tournament visit https://getsomemaction.com/index.aspx?path=wrestling

It was recently announced that the MAC conference would receive 35 automatic qualifying bids to the 2021 NCAA Championships to be held in St. Louis.