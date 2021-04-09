Erie BayHawks ending operations after 13 years

It’s the end of a sports franchise in Erie. The Erie BayHawks will end operations.

Last fall, the BayHawks knew that the New Orleans were not going to renew its third year option as an affiliate–largely because of the pandemic.

Over the last few months, the franchise was in constant communication with the NBA on possibly teaming up with a new parent club, but it was not in the cards for the BayHawks, especially geographically.

With all their options exhausted, it’s an end of an era for the BayHawks, with a huge thank you to the Erie region.

“Just what it brought to Erie… you know the fun, the experiences, our fans, the enjoyment that we’ve created in Erie for the past 13 years, that will be missed. But at the same time we’re grateful for the past 13 years,” Owen McCormick, owner, Erie BayHawks.

“A lot of phone calls, a lot of texts, a lot of emails to a lot of people saying thank you, just expressing our appreciation. It’s been a lot of fun just the last 24 hours talking a lot of good memories with people, fond times that we had, thinking back to the early days of the G-league when we tried to get this started and nobody really new what this product was going to be about. Again, we can’t be grateful enough to everybody who helped make that happen,” Matt Bresee, president, Erie BayHawks.

The BayHawks announcement came as a surprise to some downtown business owners, several saying they are disappointed to hear the news.