Erie, McDowell to Play for 6A Title, District Ten Makes Additional Changes

District Ten Updated Schedule:

FOOTBALL

6A Championship: Erie at McDowell SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7 at 11AM

3A Championship: Grove City at Hickory SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7 at 7PM

PIAA 4A FOOTBALL

Oil City vs Juniata SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7

AT MANSION PARK (ALTOONA) 1PM

SOCCER

BOYS: General McLane at Warren TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3 7PM

GIRLS: Meadville at Warren WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4 7PM

VOLLEYBALL

West Middlesex vs Cochranton CANCELLED

Cochranton Advances to the Class 1A Championship Game

Villa Maria at Conneaut Area TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3

AT Conneaut Lake Middle School 7PM