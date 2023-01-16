The Erie Otters are debuting a new jersey on this MLK Day and ahead of Black History Month.

Jo Dabney, the designer, said the jersey features 96 small and medium dots that represents 1996 – the year the Erie Otters were founded, flowing patterns that highlight the flow of Erie, and an “E” and “O” in the middle for Erie Otters.

The director of cultural diversity and inclusion for the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) said the jerseys create an identity for players and others.

“I think it’s a pretty big step for hockey as a whole, but also for black people in sports. There aren’t many opportunities for black designers and there aren’t many opportunities for black women, so to be able to have this opportunity is pretty amazing. It’s pretty special to me,” said Dabney.

The jerseys are now on sale in the Otters’ Den for purchase.