Erie School Board to vote on Henderson for Royals football coaching vacancy Monday night

The search committee charged with finding the next Erie high school varsity football coach has named Andre Henderson as their recommended candidate when the school board meets to vote on Monday, July 26th at a special school board meeting.

“We appreciate the time and effort the selection committee put into this process and fully support its recommendation,” Superintendent Brian Polito said. “The recommendation is the result of careful consideration by a group that represents a diverse cross-section of the public, including district employees and members of the local sports community. We also asked parents and student-athletes for their input.

“A longtime member of the Erie High coaching staff, Andre Henderson has been deeply involved in our students’ lives for years and is passionate about improving our community. We believe he has the tools and experience to help shape the future of Royals football and, should the board formally approve his appointment, we look forward to welcoming him as our next head coach.”

Henderson served as the defensive coordinator for East Middle School football in 2017, and as the head coach of the freshman and junior varsity football teams at Erie High in 2018 and 2019.

In 2020, he became the defensive coordinator for varsity football at Erie High. He is also the head coach for the sixth-grade boys’ basketball team at Strong Vincent Middle School.