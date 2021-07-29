Erie SeaWolves and Second Harvest team up to ‘Strike Out Hunger’ in our community

The Erie SeaWolves are teaming up with Second Harvest Food Bank to “Strike Out Hunger” for Second Harvest Night at the ballpark.

Fontaine Glenn was live from UPMC Park with more.

For tonight’s SeaWolves game against the Akron Rubber Ducks, you can donate any perishable item to the Second Harvest Food Bank trailer that will be sitting outside UPMC Park.

Not only is the Second Harvest Food Bank in need of non-perishable goods, but personal hygiene products as well.

The trailer will open to donations starting at 6 p.m. and will remain open until the end of the game.

Inside the park, there will be a table set up with information on programs Second Harvest offers, such as Senior Boxes, Military Share and School Pantry.

“We are having Second Harvest Food Bank Night. And yes, we will have a trailer out front which will collect non-perishable food items. We also would like personal hygiene items like shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, things of that sort, for our neighbors in need,” Natalie Massing, marketing & media coordinator, Second Harvest Food Bank.

The special fan throwing out the pitch tonight is Second Harvest CEO Karen Seggi, who just celebrated a milestone anniversary with the food bank.

“Different programs will be provided there as well. And let me remind you that our CEO Karen Seggi just celebrated her 31st anniversary with Second Harvest. So we’re very excited to put her on the mound,” said Massing.

Seggi will step foot on the mound at 7:05 p.m.

The trailer will be open for donations at 6 p.m. and remain open until the end of the game.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list