Erie SeaWolves announce 2021 game times; opening night at UPMC Park scheduled for May 11

The Erie SeaWolves have released game times for the 2021 season.

The Erie SeaWolves will open the 2021 season on Tuesday, May 4 against the Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) at FirstEnergy Stadium at 7:05 p.m.

Opening Night at UPMC Park, presented by Plyler Entry Systems, is scheduled for Tuesday, May 11 when the SeaWolves host the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Indians) at 6:05 p.m.

All series between Double-A Northeast League opponents will be six games to reduce travel for player health and safety. The league will have a standardized Monday off day in 2021.

Tuesday through Friday home games in May will begin at 6:05 p.m. with Saturday games at 4:05 p.m. Night games in June, July and August will begin at 7:05 p.m. with the exception of August 31 (6:05 p.m.) Tuesday through Friday games in September will begin at 6:05 p.m. with Saturdays beginning at 4:05 p.m.

With the exception of July 4 (7:05 p.m.), all Sunday games are scheduled to start at 1:35 p.m.

The SeaWolves will host the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Altoona Curve, for two series at UPMC Park (June 15-20 and August 10-15).

The SeaWolves will host the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians when the Akron RubberDucks come to UPMC Park for two series (May 11-16 and July 27-August 1).

The new Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, the Somerset Patriots, visits UPMC Park for one series (June 8-13) during their debut season.

A complete set of fan attendance policies will be announced prior to the start of the season. Fan seating will comply with all capacity limits and physical distancing requirements.

Seating availability may be very limited and some seating locations may not be available for purchase for the entire 2021 season.

Fans interested in attending multiple games are encouraged to place a $50 deposit by phone (814-456-1300) or at the UPMC Park Administrative Office to secure their priority placement in the seat selection process for 2021 ticket packages. Ticket packages will range from eight to 60 games and are the best way to reserve your seats for the upcoming season.