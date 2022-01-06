Erie SeaWolves announce 2022 Field Staff; Gabe Alvarez named as manager

On Thursday, the Erie SeaWolves have announced the field staff for the 2022 season.

Gabe Alvarez has been named the new SeaWolves manager for the 2022 season and the 19th manager in SeaWolves history. This season will mark his first as a manager.

Prior to joining the Detroit Tigers, Gabe Alvarez spent 11 seasons as an assistant coach with the University of Southern California.

He was selected in the second round of the 1995 MLB First-Year Player Draft by the San Diego Padres. He was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 1997 MLB Expansion Draft and then traded to the Tigers. Alvarez began the 1998 season with the Toledo Mud Hens and made his Major League Debut with Detroit on June 22, 1998. He split time between Toledo and Detroit from 1998 until 2000 before being traded to the Padres in 2000.

In addition to Alvarez, Dan Ricabal joined the Detroit Tigers Organization in 2022 and will serve as the pitching coach for the SeaWolves.

Former SeaWolves catcher John Murrian will serve as the team’s hitting coach in 2022. Prior to his transition to coaching, Murrian spent five years as a Major League bullpen catcher for the Tigers.

Development coach Ollie Kadey joins the SeaWolves staff in 2022 and it will be his second season in the Detroit Tigers organization.

Chris Vick returns to the SeaWolves in 2022 for his second season as the Athletic Trainer for the team.