The Erie SeaWolves have made it to the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

Chelsea Swift was live in the control room after speaking with fans who are excited about tomorrow night’s home game.

Dedicated SeaWolves fans are buying their tickets for the first playoff game. If they win the division title they will return to Erie for the championship.

For the first time in nearly a decade, the Erie SeaWolves have made it to the playoffs.

The Erie SeaWolves are playing the Richmond Flying Squirrels at UPMC Park on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

Fans are purchasing tickets and getting excited about Tuesday’s home game.

“People in Erie really like this team, and they’ve been real supportive over the years and it’s nice to see them finally winning and advancing,” said Andy Krivonak, Erie SeaWolves fan.

After Tuesday’s game, the SeaWolves head to Richmond for the rest of the division series. They could return to Erie on Sept. 25 for the first game of championship series.

SeaWolves fan Sandy Lee told us she’s optimistic.

“Very excited. I have the game tomorrow night and tickets for the game Sunday… hopefully,” said Sandy Lee, Erie SeaWolves fan.

One dedicated fan says he’s traveled for SeaWolves games. He says it’s important that the team feels the support of the community.

Wayne Oaks told us he traveled to Richmond to see the SeaWolves play last week.

‘Even though there was just two of us down there, we made it well known that we were there, and we supported that team and every player that went out on the plate, and they did well,” said Wayne Oaks, Erie SeaWolves fan.

The president of the SeaWolves said this is an achievement for Erie’s baseball team.

“It’s the only game we are guaranteed in the post season, so we really hope Erie gets to the ballpark, gets to UPMC park, they bring their cheering voices and they’re ready to howl, because we’re ready to play ball,” said Greg Coleman, president, Erie SeaWolves.

Tomorrow’s home game starts at 6:35 p.m. (Tuesday, Sept. 20) at UPMC park.

Then the team will head to Richmond for the rest of the series.